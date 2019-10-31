SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Vermont man is trying to set a new world record and he chose Springfield as his location to make it happen.
The self-described exercise champion has set and broken fitness records for the last several years.
Most people can't do 166 ten-finger push ups in fifteen minutes.
That's the kind where all your weight is balanced on ten small fingertips.
67-year-old William "Real Bill" Kathan says he can do it on ten, small fingertips balanced on two pumpkins, and don't forget one for the feet too.
It's a feat no one has tried before, so the Vermont native says he'll set the world record.
Kathan travels around to different cities in a decked out car doing physical exhibitions trying to encourage people to be a little bit more healthy.
"I get to travel around the country visiting people," Kathan tells us.
Kathan wouldn't start his attempt at the push-ups in Springfield until his brother arrived.
"I help him with the camera. I help him with keeping track of all of the scores," Kevin Kathan, Bill's brother, stated.
Kevin goes to nearly all his brother's events.
"A lot of people look at it very strange. A lot of people think it’s great," said Kevin.
And in front of an audience of just our cameras and his brother, Kevin, "Real Bill" set a new fitness record.
He couldn't do as many as he hoped.
"I probably could’ve done a little better if I trained on them," said William.
But he did do what no one else would think to even try.
"Nobody else in the world has done 166 finger push-ups on one foot on three pumpkins," explained William.
And no matter how small the surface balancing, his brother is there to support him.
"It’s a lot of fun. It’s good to have him around, because I never know when I might need him," added William.
