HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A Vermont man is facing multiple drug charges after a shots fired call on North East Street in Holyoke.
Police said they responded to the call around 1:00 on Tuesday and found evidence of a gun fire exchange right across from the School Services Diagnostic Center on Center Street.
Police then stopped and arrested 33-year-old Alson Merrow of Vermont. He is facing multiple drug possession charges and firearms possession charges.
