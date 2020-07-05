BERNARDSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man and woman traveling through Franklin County were arrested Friday for trafficking narcotics, police said.
Around 9 p.m. on July 3, State Troopers Adam Couture and Michael Leslie, assigned to the State Police Shelburne Falls, were on patrol on Route 91 northbound near Bernardston when they saw a black Jeep Patriot speeding, police said.
The Jeep had a temporary license plate that was unreadable, police said, and the Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop.
They spoke to the driver, Kwesi Wilson, 35, of Londonderry, Vt. who has a suspended license, and passenger, Ashley Blanchard, 27, of Holly Mountain, Vt. was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.
Police found about 100 grams of white powder consistent with crack cocaine as well as about 200 white waxed baggies of heroin, police said. They also found a digital scale and a machete, police said.
Wilson and Blanchard were both placed under arrest and transported to the State Police Shelburne Falls Barracks, police said.
They were transported to and held at the Franklin County House of Corrections in Greenfield and are pending arraignment, police said.
Wilson was charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute heroin, conspiracy to violate drug laws, possession of a dangerous weapon, failure to wear a seatbelt, operation of a motor vehicle with a license suspended/revoked, speeding, unregistered motor vehicle and an equipment violation.
Blanchard was charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute heroin, conspiracy to violate drug laws, possession of a dangerous weapon and failure to wear a seatbelt.
