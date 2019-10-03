Vermont woman arrested on drug trafficking charges in Greenfield.

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Vermont woman was taken into custody Wednesday night following a traffic stop on Rt. 91 in Greenfield.
According to Mass State Police officials, Trooper Anthony Lavigne, who was assigned to the State Police barracks in Shelburne Falls, was patrolling Rt. 91 in Greenfield when, just before 9:00 p.m., he observed a white Dodge Journey with a defective license plate cross over the white fog line as it passed by Exit 26.
Trooper Lavigne immediately activated his blue lights and was able to pull the vehicle over shortly after.
When he approached the driver's side window to speak with the operator, who was later identified as 28-year-old Jessica Speed of St. Johnsbury, Vermont, Trooper Lavigne observed a small child in the backseat of the vehicle.
As he was speaking with Speed, Trooper Lavigne observed a clear, plastic bag on the center console that contained, what is believed to be, cocaine.
Trooper Lavigne asked Speed what was in the bag, but did not answer.
Instead, Speed then proceeded to pick up the bag and attempt to empty the contents out one of the windows of the vehicle.
Officials say that Speed began flailing her arms around, even going as far as striking Trooper Lavigne in the face.
Speed was eventually able to throw the bag and its remaining contents away from the vehicle.
Once she did that, Trooper Lavigne was able to gain full control over both of her arms and was able to get her under control.
Shortly after, Trooper Joshua Lemay arrived on scene and assisted Trooper Lavigne in removing Speed from the vehicle and handcuffing her.
Trooper George D'Amelio also arrived on scene and was able to assist his fellow troopers in searching the vehicle.
A search of the Dodge Journey resulted in the seizure of nineteen grams of crack cocaine, 800 bags of containing approximately sixteen grams of heroin, a digital scale, and $500 in cash.
Speed was subsequently placed under arrest and charged with the following:
- Trafficking in Heroin
- Trafficking in Cocaine
- Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws
- Resisting Arrest
- Assault and Battery on a Police Officer
- Marked Lanes Violation
- Equipment Violation
She was then taken to the State Police barracks in Shelburne Falls for booking.
Her bail was set at $5,000.
Afterwards, Speed was transported to the Franklin County House of Correction where she was held until her arraignment the following day in Greenfield District Court.
The child in the backseat of Speed's vehicle was also brought to the State Police barracks in Shelburne Falls to meet with Speed's mother, who took custody of her.
State Police contacted the Vermont Department of Children and Families to make them aware of the situation.
