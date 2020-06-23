HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- A group of veterans advocates in Holyoke are holding what they call a "standout" on the corner of Cherry and Northampton Streets.
The demonstrators said they are hoping to raise awareness about the living conditions at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, especially after a coronavirus outbreak claimed the lives of dozens at the facility.
The demonstrators' goal is to make people aware of the proposed expansion project developed in 2012 which they said will improve space for the residents.
“I know it was a crowded situation, and that’s not good,” said John Hurley, veteran and advocate.
With a cane and a purple heart, Hurley planned to "stand out" for the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home often leading up to July 31.
“We’re asking everyone who can to either call or write their state senators or representatives and tell them this is needed right now, not wait,” he said.
Hurley claimed what's needed now is for the state to approve an expansion plan developed in 2012 to provide more space for the veteran residents.
The Chicopee resident is part of a coalition that formed following the deadly COVID-19 outbreak at the home. The coalition said the state needs to fund 35% of the multimillion-dollar expansion project, claiming the federal VA has agreed to fund the majority 65%.
Hurley said he believes the project could have saved lives if it had been funded before the pandemic.
“I think some of that could’ve been prevented with a better situation and isolating people better,” he said.
The Marine Corps veteran said there are awareness "standouts" planned for different cities across western Mass. If the project isn’t funded fully by July 31, the coalition said they will have to wait another fiscal year.
“We have to treat our veterans better,” he said. “They deserve better up there at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home than what they have, and we need to do better for them.”
State officials said the expansion project these veterans are pushing for is not the only option for federal support when it comes to improvement at the home.
