NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Valley Bike Share program throughout western Massachusetts has been in place for more than a year.
If have you ever wondered exactly who is keeping those bikes in working order, his name is Pete Rooney.
"If you had asked me if I was going to be working for a bike share, you know, three years ago, I probably would've laughed at you," Rooney said.
Rooney knows he doesn't fit the description of your average mechanic or that of an average bike rider.
"It's incredibly ironic to me, but it's also amusing," Rooney added.
Rooney, whose positive attitude is infectious, has served as the station mechanic for Valley Bike Share for the last year.
Before that, Rooney served in the Army.
"I was injured by a roadside bomb in Ramadi, Iraq," Rooney explained.
He lost both of his legs in 2007.
"I certainly have moments where I falter a little bit too, just like anybody would, but overall, I've just always had the attitude too: don't give up and always keep pushing forward," Rooney said.
Rooney pushed himself forward to use a wheelchair, drive a car, and fix bixes every day with Corps Logistics, a company that hires veterans for service jobs.
"Over here, having a couple beers with my guys and Pete was there," said Corps Logistics CEO Jim Duffney.
Duffney, a veteran himself, told Western Mass News that he knew the moment he met him that Rooney would fit in with the rest of his team.
"I said 'Don't worry, we'll figure something out," Duffney added.
Rooney said, "Went in the next day and working for him ever since."
Duffney noted, "Just 'cause you're handicapped doesn't mean you can't continue to be an example for others."
Anytime there's an indication that a bike isn't charging properly, Rooney has to come out to the station and see what the problem is.
Quietly working to keep the stations in shape, Rooney's success is about more than how well the bikes pedal.
"Pete, the key for success for you, is all about the next guy who said he could never get a job or a girl because they lost limbs," Duffney explained.
It's about setting an example for those who need a little help pushing forward.
"Having that opportunity to do this and maybe inspire some other veterans to get out of the house and keep trying to push forward and keep working, I really like that," Rooney said.
