SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News spoke with a local state leader who served two tours in Afghanistan.
He shared why he said this situation is frustrating.
State Senator John Velis was last in Afghanistan just three years ago. He said he knows several people still there looking for a way out.
“U.S. involvement in the war is over, but Afghanistan's war is going to continue,” Velis said.
Velis served two tours in Afghanistan. Just three years ago, he was in Kabul, and today he said he's left heartbroken wondering why this played out the way it did.
“It’s just incredibly frustrating a lot of lives lost, more than 2,400, 13 service members lost last week. I think a lot of people, myself included, agree Afghanistan is a place we shouldn’t be anymore, but I think most people agree the way that we handled the withdrawal has been an unmitigated disaster,” Velis said.
Velis said he has several friends still stuck in Afghanistan vying for an escape.
“There’s nothing worse than getting a phone call two days ago from a linguist that I worked with back in 2012 and 13 saying I got left behind. I don’t know what to do. I'm going to be killed and so is my family. How do you respond to that?” Velis added
He said the last week has been extremely difficult watching more chaos unfold in a place he served in for many years.
“When you see people chasing a plane at an airport and some people needing to get out of there so bad when they’re actually hanging onto the plane and falling to their death, I think it lets you know how desperate the situation is,” Velis explained.
Velis said he wants to remind other veterans that no one’s sacrifice was in vain.
“If you look at when we first got there, women and girls had no rights. Right now, you have women who are lawyers, who are doctors, who are part of the military,” Velis said.
He said it's important now more than ever to come together as a nation.
“I think one of the things Afghanistan has shown us in the past couple of weeks is that whatever you think about, whatever we have going on here in America, we’re still a very fortunate place in this world,” Velis said.
Velis said the struggles in Afghanistan are going to continue and he hopes things don't regress to what they once were.
