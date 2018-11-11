GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today we honor and recognize the brave men and women that fought selflessly for our country.
This morning a special ceremony was held in the Granby Town House Museum where veterans gathered and listened to the bag pipes play when the battle is o'er.
It was an emotional ceremony this morning ...surrounded by World War One items and inside this room veterans honored one another.
When listening to the bag pipes, it's a tune you've heard before but maybe never understood the meaning behind. But that tune is what the military would hear when they knew the war was over and it was time to go home.
Now, the ceremonies in Granby didn't end early! Another ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. at the Town Boulder.
[CLICK HERE: For More Veterans Day Events Happening in Western Mass.]
