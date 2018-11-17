SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Saturday was Gold Star Night at the Springfield Thunderbirds game.
Before the game took place, the first-annual veterans resource fair was held.
The fair brought together more than a dozen different organizations, including the V.A., the local Honor and Remember Chapter, local colleges, and more.
Free haircuts were also given to veterans.
Organizers say they're happy to give back to our service men and women, especially after Veterans Day.
"It's kind of a hard time for the veterans and everything," stated Honor and Remember State Chapter Director Brian Miller. "Everyone just has a different way of celebrating the veteran's time frame and parades and everything that are going on. We decided to do it the weekend after and just have a lot of fun time."
A portion of tickets will benefit the Honor and Remember Massachusetts chapter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.