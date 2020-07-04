SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Fourth of July looks different across the Bay State this year, as cancellations for fireworks celebrations have happened amid COVID-19.
But local officials prepared for a busy night of tackling illegal fireworks calls. A veteran services director is also speaking out on who your fireworks may be affecting.
The Central Hampshire Veteran Services Director Steven Connor told Western Mass News fireworks going off without warning is especially harmful to veterans who suffer from PTSD.
The usual sights, sounds, and colorful displays of Independence Day have been canceled this year with the COVID-19 pandemic, but officials said the explosive noise of fireworks are being heard for weeks now.
In the City of Springfield, Captain Drew Piemonte of the Springfield Fire Department told Western Mass News - over the phone - that on Friday night, they received close to 300 calls about illegal fireworks.
"Springfield is a highly densely populated city. If people are shooting off fireworks and not taking account where they are landing, over the past couple weeks, we’ve had fireworks go through people’s open windows," he said. "Luckily they were home, and they could extinguish it, [but] one person suffered injuries, and the other was able to put it out before we got there."
He also said they have seen a dramatic increase in the use of illegal fireworks, and he thinks the uptick is COVID-19 related.
"I’d have to say it’s a combination of everything. People not being able to go outside, being stuck at home, just looking for stuff to do," Piemonte noted.
But Connor told Western Mass News - over the phone - this year has been especially harmful to veterans, who suffer from PTSD, and fireworks going off without warning is the biggest issue.
"When you just have it coming from anywhere, they don’t know, a neighbor two doors down or two streets over could be setting off fireworks, those folks are just trying to celebrate the holiday, they don’t realize that veterans are near them," he said. "That brings back a whole lot of unpleasant reminders and difficult times," Connor noted.
He said he hopes people in western Mass. will be more considerate to the community.
"This whole year we’re talking about how we need to think about someone else, we’re wearing masks not to keep us from getting the disease, but to keep us from spreading it to someone else, whether we know we have it or not. If people can embrace that, it can end sooner," he said. "I would say the same thing about fireworks. I know people are bored, and I know that it’s that time of year, but I just wish they would try their best to think about other people in their community."
Springfield fire and police officials have increased staff to deal with the expected larger call volumes.
