CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Plans for a dog park are underway in Chicopee dedicated to local veterans and their service dogs but designed for the whole community to enjoy.
The city is looking for comments and feedback from residents before taking the next steps.
The city of Chicopee is collaborating with its veteran services office on the final plans for the future western Massachusetts post 9/11 and service dog memorial park.
This park is meant to honor veterans and recognize their service along with their furry sidekicks.
“It's a park space that's meant to bring families together, to honor service, it's meant to educate, to evoke emotion, honor our service dogs as a piece of it,” Chicopee Director of Veterans Services Stephanie Shaw said.
The plan to turn the space adjacent to the Westover Air Reserve Base into a park has been in progress for about five years. City leaders have compiled the plans to make it happen, and they are looking for resident feedback before moving to the next steps, which include further design, construction, and of course, the grand opening.
Director of Planning and Development Lee Pouliot said they hope to have the park finished in 2022.
“Generally what we're looking for is whether or not residents think that the design concept meets their expectations or their ideas of what this park needs to be, or whether or not they have other ideas or suggestions that the design team should consider before we finalize the plan,” Pouliot said.
The park space sits on about seven acres of land, which is mostly unused right now.
Just about one of those acres will be dedicated to an off-leash dog park for service dogs of veterans, the first of its kind in Chicopee.
Shaw said she's never seen a project like this before.
“There's just so many elements, it's not a field with a playground, it's not just a monument that you walk up to have a moment of silence. It's such an interactive place to come, to bring families to gather,” Shaw explained.
Shaw said the park will be a celebratory space, and she's looking forward to hearing from the community on what's in store.
“We felt like this was almost kind of like a silver lining amongst all of the negativity out there right now, that we can still appropriately and timely and consciously move forward with this project, it gives us something to look forward to,” Shaw said.
Public comments will be accepted through Friday, February 26 at 5 p.m.
Public comments should be addressed to the Department of Planning & Development, by contacting Pouliot using the following methods:
- Email: lpouliot@chicopeema.gov
- Phone: (413) 594-1516
- Mail: 274 Front St, 4th Floor City Hall Annex, Chicopee, MA 01013
