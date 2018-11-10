WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A number of local communities are recognizing our military heroes as part of the Veterans Day weekend here in western Mass.
Over in West Springfield Saturday morning veterans were honored with a free breakfast and ceremony to thank them and recognize them for making the ultimate sacrifice.
Western Mass News was there as a number of veterans and their family members took part in the event.
Besides the food and ceremony, there were raffles and tables displaying art work by students from St. Thomas created just for the event.
It's a special weekend for veterans here and veterans all over the county.
Following the breakfast this morning was West Springfield's annual Veterans Day Parade and a special ceremony and barbecue at the American Legion afterwards.
Western Mass News would like to thank all veterans for their service.
On Sunday there will be several Veterans Day ceremonies including in Granby at 9AM at the Town Boulder, at 9:30 a.m. at the Town Common in Belchertown, and a 10 a.m. Memorial Service at St. Stanislaus in Chicopee, followed by a wreath laying service at Veterans Plaza on Front St.
Then at 11 a.m. Sunday, the city of Springfield will hold their Veterans Day Parade which begins at STCC on Federal St. proceeding down State St.
