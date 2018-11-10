Veterans Day parades and ceremonies

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Residents across western Massachusetts and the nation will pause this Sunday for Veterans Day to honor those who have served or are currently serving in our armed forces. 

Several local and national businesses are offering free or discounted items as a small token of appreciation.

The following offers are available Sunday, November 11, unless otherwise noted.

These offers are available at participating locations, while supplies last, unless otherwise noted.  Some offers may require military ID.  Contact your nearby location with any questions.

