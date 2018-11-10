SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Residents across western Massachusetts and the nation will pause this Sunday for Veterans Day to honor those who have served or are currently serving in our armed forces.
Several local and national businesses are offering free or discounted items as a small token of appreciation.
The following offers are available Sunday, November 11, unless otherwise noted.
- Applebee's: Veterans and active duty can receive a free entree from a select menu
- Boston Market: Purchase one individual meal and drink and get one free with coupon
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Active and retired military receive a free small order of wings and fries
- Chili's: Veterans and active duty can receive a free entree from a select menu
- Chipotle: Veterans, active duty, and military families with ID can receive buy one, get one free burrito, bowl, salad, or order of tacos
- Cinemark: Available Monday - Veterans, active-duty service members, and their spouses can receive a free ticket to a special screening of "First Man" at select theaters. Click here for more information.
- Cracker Barrel: Veterans can receive Crafted Coffee, a traditional espresso beverage (iced or hot), or a slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake
- Denny's: Available Monday - Active, inactive, and military personnel can receive a free Build Your Own Grand Slam between 5 a.m. and noon
- Dunkin Donuts: Veterans and active duty can receive one free doughnut of their choice
- Friendly's: Free Big Two Do Breakfast or a free All American Burger for lunch and dinner
- Golden Corral: Available Monday - Retirees, veterans, active duty, National Guard, or Reserves receive a free 'thank you meal' between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.
- Great Clips: Veterans and active duty can receive a free haircut or a card for a free haircut at a later date
- Hooters: Veterans and active duty can receive a free entree from a select menu
- IHOP: Available Monday - Veterans and active duty can receive a free Red, White, and Blue from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations
- Little Caesar's: Free $5 Hot-N-Ready Lunch Combo between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
- MGM Springfield: Available Monday - Free appetizer at TAP Sports Bar, Cal Mare, or The Chandler Steakhouse (must be MLife MVP member)
- Ninety-Nine Restaurants: Veterans and active duty can receive a free lunch from their $9.99 Real Size entree menu between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.
- On The Border: Veterans and active duty can receive a free Create-Your-Own combo 2 meal
- Outback Steakhouse: Veterans can receive a free Bloomin' Onion and beverage with military ID
- Red Robin: Veterans and active duty can receive a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and bottomless steak fries with proof of service
- Ruby Tuesday: Veterans and active duty can receive a free appetizer (up to $10) with ID
- SportClips: Veterans and active duty can receive a free haircut at participating locations
- Texas Roadhouse: Veterans, former, and active duty can receive a free meal from a select menu
These offers are available at participating locations, while supplies last, unless otherwise noted. Some offers may require military ID. Contact your nearby location with any questions.
