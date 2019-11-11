SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Residents across western Massachusetts and the nation will pause this Monday for Veterans Day to honor those who have served or are currently serving in our armed forces.
Several local and national businesses are offering free or discounted items as a small token of appreciation.
The following offers are available Monday, November 11, unless otherwise noted.
- Applebee's: Veterans and active duty can receive a free entree from a select menu
- Boston Market: Purchase one individual meal and drink and get one free with coupon
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Active and retired military receive a free small order of wings and fries
- Chili's: Veterans and active duty can receive a free entree from a select menu
- Chipotle: Veterans, active duty, and military families with ID can receive buy one, get one entree (in-restaurant only)
- Cracker Barrel: Veterans and active duty can receive a Pumpkin Pie latte (iced or hot) or a slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake
- Denny's: Active, inactive, and military personnel can receive a free Build Your Own Grand Slam between 5 a.m. and noon
- Dunkin: Veterans and active duty can receive one free doughnut of their choice
- F.L. Roberts / Nouria: Free 16 ounce coffee for veterans and active duty at participating locations
- Friendly's: Free Big Two Do Breakfast or a free All American Burger for lunch and dinner
- Golden Corral: Retirees, veterans, active duty, National Guard, or Reserves receive a free 'thank you meal' between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.
- Great Clips: Veterans and active duty can receive a free haircut or a card for a free haircut at a later date
- Hooters: Veterans and active duty can receive a free entree from a select menu
- IHOP: Veterans and active duty can receive a free Red, White, and Blue from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations
- Little Caesar's: Free $5 Hot-N-Ready Lunch Combo between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
- Longhorn Steakhouse: Veterans can receive 10 percent off entire meal and a free appetizer or dessert
- MGM Springfield: Veterans can receive a free appetizer at Cal Mare, The Chandler, or TAP (valid for MLife MVP members)
- Ninety-Nine Restaurants: Veterans and active duty can receive a free lunch from their $9.99 Real Size entree menu between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.
- On The Border: Veterans, active duty, and retired military can receive a free Combo 2
- Outback Steakhouse: Veterans, active duty, and first responders receive 20% off the entire check with valid state or federal ID
- Red Robin: Veterans and active duty can receive a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and bottomless steak fries with proof of service
- Ruby Tuesday: Veterans and active duty can receive a free burger or sandwich with ID (dine-in only)
- SportClips: Veterans and active duty can receive a free haircut at participating locations
- Texas Roadhouse: Veterans, former, and active duty can receive a free meal from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with valid ID
These offers are available at participating locations, while supplies last, unless otherwise noted. Some offers may require military ID. Contact your nearby location with any questions.
