Today Veterans Day is being observed all over the nation.
Communities in western Mass honored the veterans with multiple ceremonies and parades over the weekend and the events continue today.
The special day is about showing appreciation to the men and women who stepped up to serve and fight for their country.
In Ludlow there will be a World War I anniversary and reenactment ceremony at the Exit 7 theater.
There's a parade, ceremony and reception in the village of Bondsville in Palmer today starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Bondsville fire department, then to Grammar Park for the ceremony.
In Springfield American International College will have a ceremony at 11 a.m.
And at Pope Francis Preparatory School a special dedication ceremony will be held for Marine Gunnery Sgt. Thomas J Sullivan.
Sullivan was killed in the 2015 domestic terror attack on the Naval Reserve Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
The school will dedicate their Alumni Memorial Plaza to him and students will also present a research project they put together on WWI.
Across the nation businesses are offering discounts and free meals to those who have served.
