Veterans Day parades and ceremonies being held across western Mass.

(WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday, people across the country will gather to honor those who have served our country proudly.
Here is a list of some of the Veterans Day ceremonies and parades taking place in western Massachusetts:
AGAWAM
A ceremony will take place on Monday at 1:00 at the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetary at 1390 Main Street.
EAST LONGMEADOW
A short parade will step off at the American Legion Post 293, located at the corner of Legion Court and Crane Avenue, at 10:55 a.m. on Monday and conclude at the Town Hall. A placing of wreaths and military honors ceremony will take place at the culmination of the parade. Should the weather not cooperate, modified ceremonies will take place inside the American Legion Post 293 at 11:00 a.m.
HOLYOKE
A procession will step off at 10:00 a.m. on Monday at the War Memorial Building.
LUDLOW
A ceremony will take place Monday at 9:00 a.m. at the Ludlow High School, which is located at 500 Chapin Street.
PALMER
A parade will step off Monday at 10:45 a.m. at the AMVETS and will conclude at Hryniewicz Park. A ceremony will be held right after the parade has ended.
SOUTH HADLEY
A ceremony will be held on Monday at 10:15 a.m. at the Michael E. Smith Middle School, which is located at 100 Mosier Street.
SPRINGFIELD
The annual Veterans Day parade will step off on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at STCC and will conclude at City Hall. A ceremony will be held at the culmination of the parade.
