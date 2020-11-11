CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Veterans Day ceremonies are underway across the country, including in western Massachusetts.
A wreath laying ceremony was held late Wednesday morning at Veterans Plaza in Chicopee.
Congressman Richard Neal, Chicopee Mayor John Vieau, and the director of Chicopee Department of Veterans Services Stephanie Shaw were all in attendance.
Due to the pandemic, the event was smaller than usual and was invite only.
The coronavirus outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home a topic of discussion.
"There's also the reminder today of the Holyoke Soldiers' Home and why it's important as Representative Wagner and I know why it's gotta be set right and how important it is that the VA in Northampton as well...how important that is to all of you. It's not just a promise that was made when they took the oath and were sent off. It's what happens when you came home and that needs to be acknowledged," Neal explained.
This morning's wreath laying was followed by a lunch held at the Knights of Columbus on Granby Road.
