WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local veterans are expressing concern over possible legislation that could alter the way benefits are distributed.
Right now, Massachusetts General Law requires each municipality to have a veterans service officer. They help vets apply for state and federal benefits.
The veterans service officer we spoke with said that a new, soon-to-be filed piece of legislation could jeopardize their role in helping veterans in their own communities.
"It's provided by each municipality. They create the budget and then we're reimbursed 75 percent by the state. It helps with veterans and their independence with low income support," said Chris Lizotte as he described his role as the local veterans service officer for West Springfield.
Lizotte told Western Mass News this isn't the first push from the Massachusetts Municipal Association to change how the VSO programs work.
"Legislation that essentially tries to get rid of the VSO's in the sense of the way the budget is going to be structured. In years past, when legislation that's been filed that similar to this has come up, the veterans usually come out and they voice their opinions," Lizotte noted.
The Massachusetts Municipal Association contends they are not trying to get rid of VSOs, but change the way they are funded. Geoffry Beckwith, the association's CEO, claims individual towns must fund 25 percent of the VSO, but must pay the entire sum at one time.
Beckwith said, in part, "This has placed a heavy burden on many communities, especially small towns that lack adequate reserves, with local taxpayers facing unexpected budget shortfalls."
MMA officials said that the goal of their legislation is to have the state directly pay veterans their benefits and allow towns to decide the role their VSO plays in helping veterans with other problems.
However, one veteran we spoke with over the phone said that the system doesn't need improving.
"If they go into one big system, we're not going to get the local the feel, hands-on feel, where you can walk into the office without the big beaurocracy. That's my concern. I travel every year to Washington to see a group of friends for Veterans Day and they wish they had the services we have here in Massachusetts," said Norman Burns.
Lizotte added, "They've done so much for us. We really need to do so much for them. Even Governor Baker has pledged that we are the best in the country for pride and services for veterans. Any kind of legislation like that is just a big step back it just doesn't make any sense."
The Massachusetts Municipal Association hasn't filed this legislation yet, but they plan to now that legislators are back in session.
