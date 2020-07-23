HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The lawyer representing the former Holyoke Soldiers’ Home superintendent held a press conference on Thursday, trying to clear his client’s name.
Attorney William Bennett said the decisions made by his nephew Bennett Walsh and the medical staff at the home did not contribute to the spread of COVID-19 that would eventually leave 76 veterans dead.
Attorney Bennett spent much of the press conference explaining that the decision to combine the home’s memory care units and thus, COVID-19 positive and negative patients, didn’t contribute to the virus’s spread.
That decision was criticized in the investigation of the home ordered by Governor Charlie Baker.
Attorney Bennett went on to say that several other pieces of the independent investigation were incorrect.
Attorney William Bennett said his client former Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Superintendent Bennett Walsh did all he could with his medical staff to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 through the halls. He said by the time two memory care units were combined, it didn’t matter because many of the veteran residents were either positive for the virus or had already been exposed.
Attorney Bennett said the uncontrollable spread of COVID-19 is evidenced further by the fact that over 40 healthy veterans were sent to Holyoke Medical Center and only after arriving at the hospital did they get sick.
“all the people that they sent at all tested negative for the virus, they were clean,” Bennett said.
We spoke with Laurie Mandeville-Beaudette, whose father was one of the veterans moved to Holyoke Medical Center. She said the virus’s long incubation period contradicts Bennett’s claim.
“William Bennett had made a comment that it takes four to five days to contract the virus. Well, I’m telling you that within 48 hours, my father had symptoms from leaving the Soldiers’ Home, so where did he contract the virus? He contracted it at the Soldiers’ Home,” Mandeville-Beaudette explained.
Attorney Bennett gave the media a packet, which contained emails between Bennett Walsh and home officials listing the daily count of personal protective equipment in the home, saying the facility was stocked.
“I think Mr. Walsh is the only person in the United States who put together a plan to make sure there would be adequate PPE, successfully execute that plan, and then was criticized for it,” Bennett said.
From the documents provided by Attorney Bennett, which included new shipments, the number of the N-95 masks in their supply did not decrease between March 23 and March 26 after the first patient had tested positive.
A member of the Massachusetts Nurses Association said that indicates the home did have PPE, but didn’t distribute it to staff in that time - something she told Western Mass News Bennett Walsh admitted to in a meeting.
“I asked him specifically, more than once in this march 24 meeting ‘What are you saving these masks and face shields for?’ and he says that, you know, he’s thinking about this in terms of the long-term and that he sees this more as a marathon,” said Andrea Fox with the Massachusetts Nurses Association.
Mandeville-Beaudette said she is hurt by the assertion that their experiences weren’t considered accurate.
“He has no clue what we’re going through, the trauma that we live every time we have to think about this or speak about it,” Mandeville-Beaudette explained.
In that listing of PPE inventory provided by Attorney Bennett, the count of isolation masks and face shields did fluctuate between March 23 and 26.
However, the N-95s are largely considered to be more effective barriers against the virus.
