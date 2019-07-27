WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Military veterans and their families headed to the Westfield Fairgrounds on Saturday for the 3rd Annual Veteran's Classic Car Show.
Privately owned, classic, antique or other special interest cars were there for show.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Warrior's Art Room of Westfield, which gives area veterans and their families a place to express themselves through art.
Steve Jones, the organizer for the event spoke about the importance of art and expressing oneself.
"What art offers is the opportunity to get what you've been suppressing deep down outside and put out it out and get a visual representation...People want to share what they've been burying; want to share that experience with others and talk about the issues that have really been bothering them," Jones explained.
People after the show were also invited to the walk of Pride Parade for veterans groups.
