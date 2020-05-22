HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A group of veterans from the 'Veterans Dragon Boat U.S.A' honored the veterans from the Holyoke Soldiers' Home who have passed during the coronavirus pandemic.
The group of veterans launched luminaries with the names of veterans into the dark Connecticut River.
Due to social distancing restrictions, the families of those veterans who lost their battle with the virus have been unable to gather and find solace within a military ceremony.
Western Mass News spoke Anna Symington, the co-found of 'Veterans Dragon Boat U.S.A' on why this event was geared to bring comfort for families and the community of veterans.
"Considering where we are and because we can't assemble in large numbers. One of our veterans approached us that they wanted to do something specifically focused on the veterans who lives were lost at Soldiers' Home," she said. "So, we put our heads together and came up with this ceremony of recognition and remembrance for those I mean for all veterans with a focus on those who lost their lives at the Soldiers' Home recently," Symington explained.
Each luminary is shaped in a pointed star.
Symington also said the event was held this evening, so that people may have time to look back and reflect over the holiday weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.