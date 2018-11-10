HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A ceremony was held Saturday morning at Holyoke High School that recognized our servicemen and women.
This year, a few residents and important figures were honored.
Citizen of the Year went to Colleen Chesmore, Veteran of the Year went to Richard Purcell, and Public Servant of the Year went to Emil Morales.
You may remember Officer Morales when we first introduced you to him back in August.
He responded to a fatal shooting in the city, and, minutes later, helped deliver a baby.
The ceremony was hosted by the United Veterans of Holyoke, and the Holyoke Veterans Services Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.