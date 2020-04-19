HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- A tribute was held outside the Holyoke Soldier’s Home this morning to honor the 60 veteran residents who died at the home, many from COVID-19.
Three more veteran residents have died. Two of them tested positive for COVID-19 and one tested negative. This brings the total number of deaths up to 60, and of those, 50 tested positive for the virus, 8 tested negative, one is pending and one is still unknown.
Bagpipes rang out for the lives lost in the Soldiers’ Home Sunday morning, and representatives from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Massachusetts help a tribute in a time where wakes and funerals are not possible because of social distancing restrictions.
“This has been a tragedy. It’s been a punch in the gut. We know a lot of these veterans personally. We’re here at the home often at events, bingos, social events, supporting our veterans, visiting our veterans. We know many of them personally, and we know their families personally, so this is a very personal tragedy for all of us,” said Sergeant-At-Arms Brian Willette, of Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Massachusetts.
There are three separate investigations into what happened at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.
The superintendent of the home, Bennett Walsh, has been suspended during the ongoing investigations.
