WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There was so much excitement for opening day at the Big E and as always the first Friday honors our service members with Military Appreciation Day.
Western Mass News was able to talk to veterans who said they come back every year for the fair.
For the men and women, Shirley Lambert who has served this country the start of the Big E is a day not only for fun, but one that makes them feel appreciated.
"Not very many people out there outside of something like this, get appreciated as a veteran. Woman don't get recognized and it's nice to see that there are other woman veterans out there too," Lambert said.
Lambert suffers from PTSD and told Western Mass News her service dog, Abby is welcomed through the Big E gates with no problem
"Going into the buildings I got overwhelmed a couple of times so I had to walk outside and she nudges me and lets me know everything is ok. Being over in Iraq, we experience big crowds mean people get hurt," Lambert explained.
And as a thank, you to veterans visiting the fair admission is free on Military Appreciation Day.
"I think it's wonderful its a good deal," Lambert said.
Anyone who shows a veteran or military ID will be able to enjoy the Bi E festivities for free
"I come every year for veterans day to show how much appreciation for veterans there are," Lambert explained.
The President of the Big E, Gene Cassidy told Western Mass News the Big E is one of the largest connecting points for veterans in the country.
