FEEDING HILLS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Veterans and students at the Clifford M. Granger school in Feeding Hills shared a special day.
For the second year in a row, students got a chance to invite a veteran in their life to school for the morning.
"Coast Guard, Army, Marines, Navy, anything and I salute all of you and thank you for serving," said one student.
It wasn't just a typical school day at the Clifford M. Granger School on Friday.
As soon as you step inside, you'll notice the sea of red white and blue artwork hanging up. Each student displaying their hard work to make veterans feel welcome and appreciated.
"I feel great because I know she served for the Army for a very long time and I'm very thankful for that." said fourth grader Romano Danieli.
This is the second year in a row the students at Granger were able to invite a veteran to spend the morning with them for a breakfast and assembly.
Western Mass News also got to speak to a few military families about this special day.
Romano and his sister, Tatiana, invited their mom, Sandra Danieli. Although they might know her as 'mom' Danieli comes from a military family and joined the Army at the young age of 17.
"She served the country, so we can all be in peace and no evil or harmful," said Tatiana Danieli.
Showing her kids they come from a family full of selflessness and bravery.
"What I want them to get from this is to be respectful and one day, they might want to grow up and be in the military and I wouldn't be opposed to it," Sandra Daniele added.
Danieli told Western Mass News she is always teaching her children to respect veterans and be thankful to live in such a great country. Today, she is feeling extra special receiving all the love and honor.
"Very, very honored because they understand people are out there, giving up their lives for a free country," Sandra Danieli said.
The Veterans Day celebration gives the students an opportunity to learn about American history and recognize the sacrifices their family members have made, but it also it brings veterans together.
"A lot of veterans come home and they don't want to talk to anyone. This is a nice event, to come here and meet a couple friends and talk about your experiences," said veteran Vladimi Tokarev.
The Veterans Day celebration at Granger was a special day for all, one most students will never forget.
