WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Dozens of veterans and their families came out for the New England Adventures' 3rd Annual Family Day.
The event is an opportunity for veterans and their families to enjoy a day of food and fun.
If you're a World War II vet, Korean vet, Vietnam vet, if you fought in Iraq, Afghanistan, come on out.
New England Adventures has only been around for the past four years, but they've already been able to help hundreds of veterans.
Tim Moran, a representative for the New England Adventures explained the importance of the annual event.
"It's not a therapeutic organization but there's a lot of therapy that goes on in all of our events. Some people come on these events, make lifelong friends, they become involved with us and we're able to reach out and help people who are having difficulty making that transition from military life to civilian life and it's more common than you'd like to know," Moran said.
The non-profit takes veterans on hunting, camping and fishing trips that are free of charge to help them transition from military to civilian life and find a community.
"The military is way different than civilian life and if you haven't been in the military it's hard for me to explain. So what happens is a lot of times when people get out of the military the mission is over and they lose their sense of purpose, they lose their sense of belonging, they get confused and overwhelmed and an organization like this is full of veterans who have experienced the same exact things that they have and were able to reach out, befriend them, bring them into our organization, start helping them. That's what New England Adventures is all about," Moran said.
Jonathan Compton, from Chicopee, is part of active duty Air Force and has been in western Mass for the past three and a half years.
Originally from Montana, he told Western Mass News, New England Adventures has helped him and his family with being more than 2,000 miles away from home.
"It's cool not being from here being able to connect with other vets and see the connection that we have. Even being so far from home but seeing the effect not only myself but others have had on our country," Compton said.
Compton went to the group's deer camp last year and says the connections he made with other vets will last a lifetime.
And having an event like family fun day also helps his family experience that sense of community.
"The connections are the biggest part of New England Adventures. You know while you're in the military you have that connection automatically when you get stationed at a base where you have people your same age, same interests but when you get out, I've seen it, it's difficult when you leave that family and so New England Adventures is definitely one of those types of family to continue that," Compton explained.
