CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The military tradition is strong in Chicopee where being so close to Westover Air Reserve Base, 10 percent of the city's residents are veterans, according to Stephanie Shaw, the city’s director of veterans' services.

Shaw noted that the continued violence in Afghanistan is weighing heavily on vets.

“The military breeds us very proud. We’re trying to take care of everyone else first, so reaching out and asking for help for ourselves just feels very unnatural,” Shaw said.

First, it was the fall of Afghanistan's cities to the Taliban after troops began withdrawing from a country that's had a U.S. military presence for around two decades.

“It doesn’t invoke any positive emotions,” Shaw added.

Shaw said reading the headlines hasn't been easy, especially in a community where the number of people who answered the call to serve in the war on terror is high.

“We have about another 2,000 that are post 9/11 veterans,” Shaw explained.

The news keeps getting worse with 13 U.S. service members dead after a bombing by an ISIS offshoot group in Kabul this week, which also killed 100 afghans. Kabul, the capital city, is where Shaw herself was stationed.

“Managing something that we were a part of and so close to and felt a lot of pride about and to have such, such tragedy, such a conflict, it’s terrible,” Shaw said.

Shaw told Western Mass News that the V.A. and Vet Centers are ramping up their availability now for all veterans and she said she's noticed a change in the conversation surrounding veteran mental health. She's seeing vets reaching out on social media to lend a compassionate ear to their battle buddies, especially to those who may be hesitant to ask for professional help.

“That makes me feel really good about the culture that we’re creating now because it’s not the same culture we had after the Vietnam War,” Shaw noted.

For those who have never served who are reacting to the news, Shaw said, “Be respectful of the service that we gave and the job that we did. It was a volunteer military. There was no draft post 9/11.”