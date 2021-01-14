HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Staff at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home welcomed back the first round of veterans returning from their long term stay at the Holyoke Medical Center.
More veterans will be returning over the next few days as part of the project "Bring 'em home."
Residents had been staying at the Holyoke Medical Center since April 2020 as part of an plan to ensure the infection control standards were met at the home.
