SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Salt lamps have grown in popularity, with many believing they help create healthy environments.
The glowing pink lamps are used to decorate homes, spas, and offices, but did you know they can be harmful to pets?
What most don’t know is, salt lamps are made up of large pieces of pink Himalayan salt and an attractive treat for some pets.
But veterinarians have said that too much salt can hurt them, even kill them.
Tara Godbolt, a Springfield resident explained that she had no prior knowledge of how harmful these lamps can be.
“I didn’t know that, that’s something that people should know about these certain lamps!” Godbolt said.
Advocates of salt lamps have claimed they help people sleep, ease symptoms of asthma, and allergies and increase blood flow.
Not to mention the warming pink glow they provide when lit.
But Doctor Karen Follet, a Veterinarian from the Thomas J. O'Connor's Animal Control and Adoption Center said you don’t want your pets ingesting the salt.
“One lick won't kill them but its kind of like us with potato chips they like the salt so they’ll keep going back for more and more," Dr. Follet said.
If your pet does ingest the salt they can even get salt toxicity which could cause neurological side effects.
“So they’ll be altered mentation, staggering around, vomiting they can go into seizures," Dr. Follet explained.
Dr. Follet told Western Mass News you don’t have to worry about dogs as much, the concern is mostly in cats since they get curious and can climb to higher surfaces.
“It pulls all the fluid into their bloodstream so it pulls it out of the tissue so the brain is really sensitive to that," Dr. Follet noted.
Dr. Follett said there’s no reason to get rid of the lamps, just keep them away from pets.
(ALYSSA TZ)
16;18;52
“a popular household item that has major health benefits for you, could be damaging to your pets. Im Alyssa McCann and ill have that story coming up on western mass news”
(ANCHORS)
SALT LAMPS HAVE GROWN IN POPULARITY, WITH MANY BELIEVING THEY HELP CREATE HEALTHY ENVIRONMENTS.
THE GLOWING PINK LAMPS ARE USED TO DECORATE HOMES, SPAS AND OFFICES BUT DID YOU KNOW THEY CAN BE HARMFUL TO PETS?
WESTERN MASS NEWS REPORTER ALYSSA MCCANN SPOKE WITH A LOCAL VETERNARIAN ABOUT THE DANGERS.
(PKG)
Stand up
16;19;56
“salt lamps are a common household item that provide various health benefits but what’s necessarily good for you doesn’t mean its good for your pets”
WHAT MOST DON’T KNOW IS, SALT LAMPS ARE MADE UP OF LARGE PIECES OF PINK HIMALYAN SALT AND AN ATTRACTIVE TREAT FOR SOME PETS.
BUT VETERINARIANS SAY TOO MUCH SALT CAN HURT THEM, EVEN KILL THEM.
SOT
Tara Godbolt
Springfield resident
16;25;17
“I didn’t know that, that’s something that people should know about these certain lamps!”
ADVOCATES OF SALT LAMPS CLAIM THEY HELP PEOPLE SLEEP, EASE SYMPTOMS OF ASTHMA AND ALLERGIES AND INCREASE BLOOD FLOW.
NOT TO MENTION THE WARMING PINK GLOW THEY PROVIDE WHEN LIT.
BUT DOCTOR FOLLET WITH THOMAS J OCCONNOR ANIMAL CONTROL AND ADOPTION CENTER SAYS YOU DON’T WANT YOUR PETS INGESTING THE SALT.
KAREN FOLLETT
Veterinarian
16;21;30
“the main concern is if they ingest the salt lamps”
BUTTED TO
16;21;38
“One lick wont kill them but its kind of like us with potato chips they like the salt so they’ll keep going back for more and more”
IF YOUR PET DOES INGEST THE SALT--THEY CAN EVEN GET SALT TOXICITY WHICH COULD CAUSE NEUROLOGICAL SIDE EFFECTS
SOT
16;22;07
“so they’ll be altered mentation, staggering around, vomiting they can go into seizures.”
DOCTOR FOLLETT TELLS WESTERN MASS NEWS—YOU DON’T HAVE TO WORRY ABOUT DOGS AS MUCH,THE CONCERN IS MOSTLY IN CATS SINCE THEY GET CURIOUS AND CAN CLIMB TO HIGHER SURFACES.
Sot
16;22;15
“it basically pulls all the fluid into their bloodstream so it pulls it out of the tissue so the brain is really sensitive to that. “
DR. FOLLETT SAYS THERE’S NO REASON TO GET RID OF THE LAMPS, JUST KEEP THEM AWAY FROM PETS.
IN SPRINGFIELD AM WMN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.