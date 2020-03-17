HAMPDEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Veterinarians across the state including here in western Mass are radically changing the way they do business as coronavirus concerns grow.
Many, basically instituting a drive-through service...as we found out at a clinic in Hampden.
At Hampden Veterinary Clinic...clients are no longer allowed inside with all services are now park and call.
Staff donned with masks and gloves as a precaution to come out to your car, grab your furry friend, and bring them inside.
Client Lori Whitman of Hampden thinks its a great idea in this time of uncertainty.
"If we have to be inconvenienced a little bit and wait outside and have our pets treated inside with the whole routine of the masks and the gloves and the safety for everybody better than not having services especially during an emergency," Whitman said.
Veterinarian Doctor Penny Peck told Western Mass News, its simply the right thing to do...an empty waiting room is a safe waiting room.
"This way we're minimizing person to person contact, the clients aren't contacting each other in the exam room and the technicians aren't contacting the clients. We're not eliminating the risk but we're seriously reducing the chances of a person to person transmission, especially since we have several elderly clients that we love dearly that come in here with their pets," Dr. Peck explained.
Even inside, all staff, including visiting reporters and photographers wear protective gear at all times.
"Because we're still out in the community, going shopping or going to the gas station we don't want anybody spreading it to each other," Dr. Peck noted.
Dr. Peck is also advising pet owners to stock up on supplies...
"I encourage people at this time to stock up on any pet medications you need and food for your pets for up to 8 weeks at this time in case there's a shortage of delivery systems from food manufacturers or pharmacies," Dr. Peck explained.
Clients said they're just happy the doors are open..
"I think the last thing we need is to have to worry about our family pets and other parts of our family not having the services they need to stay healthy and safe and not turn into a bigger problem," Whitman said.
The American Veterinary Medical Association has also released a statement saying that there is no evidence that pets can get coronavirus or carry coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.