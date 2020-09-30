SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The bright vibrant fall colors are slowly appearing across western Massachusetts.
This leaf-peeping season is expected to bring out people who want to experience the beauty of fall.
Fall has just begun in New England and some say its one of the most beautiful sights.
Especially in western Massachusetts, there are countless of places to go to get a peek of fall.
“If you really want a scenic vista and view, check out Mount Sugarloaf up in South Deerfield. You have Skinner Mountain in South Hadley and Mount Tom in Holyoke and get the birds eye view and look down on the valley to see the leaves,” said Mary Kay Wydra, president of the Greater Springfield Visitors Bureau.
Wydra told Western Mass News not only are there are plenty of places to go, there’s plenty to do while you’re experiencing the fall foliage.
“Taking advantage of the river and doing white water rafting and seeing the leaves from the water and the other way would be the bike trails,” Wydra added.
The trees are already changing, but when is the best time to go enjoy those vibrant leaves here in western Mass.?
“Western Mass. will peak out around Columbus Day and the week after as well,” said First Warning Meteorologist Dan Brown.
Brown said with this year’s weather pattern, some experts were concerned with how the colors would look, but the fall foliage is already beautiful.
“So far, so good. I mean, just look around the colors are coming along,” Brown explained.
If Mother Nature doesn’t cooperate on your fall foliage tour, Wydra said you can still find entertainment.
“Our indoor attractions have taken all the precautionary measures. I mean the protocols in place have been amazing. When you’re out here looking at the foliage, don’t be afraid to stop at the Seuss Museum, the Eric Carle Museum, the Basketball Hall of Fame,” Wydra said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.