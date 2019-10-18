SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people have been arrested following a deadly shooting Thursday in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the intersection of Main Street and Huntington Street for a ShotSpotter activation around 2:20 p.m. yesterday.
When officers arrived, they located a scene and were told a gunshot victim had been privately transported to Baystate Medical Center.
That victim, a 24 year old man, died from his injuries Thursday night. His identity has not yet been released.
Walsh stated that 23-year-old Damion Hackett of Springfield drove the victim to the hospital and while detectives were speaking with him, video evidence was collected from the scene.
"The video shows Mr. Hackett returning fire after the victim was shot," Walsh explained.
Hackett has been arrested and charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, attempt to commit an assault and battery by discharging a firearm, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.
Around 3:00 Friday afternoon, officials were able to arrest 25-year-old Springfield resident Israel Rosa in connection to the fatal shooting.
Walsh adds that Rosa had fired his gun in retaliation at the person responsible for shooting the 24-year-old victim.
Rosa was charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, attempt to commit assault and battery by discharging a firearm, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to call the Springfield Police detective bureau at (413) 787-6355 or 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.
