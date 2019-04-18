CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - For the last two days, our coverage of the Chicopee couple, whom police say were assaulted in their car by dirt bikers, has been one of our most viewed stories online.
Now, one of the victims, the female driver of the vehicle, is coming forward to share her harrowing experience.
On March 30, the \driver says she was followed by a group of dirt bikers.
She says that, when they pulled up next to her in an intersection, she was hoping they'd turn the other way.
"Thinking okay," the driver, who did want to be identified, tells us. "Hopefully, they'll go. No, they kept surrounding the car."
Police tell Western Mass News a group of dirt bike riders started assaulting the woman and her partner without warning and without familiarity with their targets, as shown in the photos passed on to police.
"They targeted my car that day, and," continued the driver. "Decided, well, we're going to mess with these people."
Though she doesn't know the suspects personally, this woman was too afraid to show her face on-camera out of fear of retaliation from the bikers if her identity is revealed.
"If I could've stopped or pulled over to let them pass," says the driver. "I would've, but they wouldn't let me."
The bikers were controlling her speed, and, even though she says they were striking the car and her partner through the window, here natural instinct was to avoid hitting them.
"I can't slam on my brakes, because," the driver stated. "There are ones behind me. Also, I'm n0ot a violent person. I didn't want anybody to get hurt. Everything just happened so fast."
In an instant, she says her partner was pulled from the car.
"There's three or four of them on top of him," said the driver. "He's on his hands and knees."
When she got out to help, she says one of the bikers turned his aggression toward her.
"I was kicked in the chest by a man on a dirt bike," says the driver.
We reached out to Chicopee Police for an update.
They say they received several tips, but no leads yet. They're asking anyone who may have witnessed the act to come forward.
The victim, who was hesitant to come forward, said she was convinced to share her story when she thought of the scenario happening to someone more vulnerable.
"What if I was a pregnant woman?" she asked. "What if I was a young mother with small children in the car, an elderly woman, or an elderly man? I don't want it to happen to somebody else. It was a nightmare."
Chicopee Police say they suspect the bikers came from Springfield.
They are working with the Springfield Police Department on this case.
Just yesterday, the city of Springfield announced their intent to crack down on dirt bike riders, discussing a new policy to confiscate bikes and destroy them, in addition to citing drivers.
