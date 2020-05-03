FLORIDA, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- A woman from Nashua, N.H. died in a motorcycle collision on Route 2 in Florida on Saturday, officials said in an announcement Sunday from the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office.
Lucienne Montgomery, 26, lost control of the 2009 Harley Davidson XL 883 she was operating eastbound on Route 2 while navigating a sharp curve near the 22-mile marker around 3:47 p.m., according to the announcement.
She then collided with a guardrail, according to the announcement.
Northern Berkshire EMS pronounced her dead at the scene, according to the announcement.
An investigation is ongoing by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney.
Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police Troop B, the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section, Northern Berkshire EMS, Florida Fire Department and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded to the scene, according to the announcement.
