HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) — State police have a identified 25-year-old Nathan Guevara of Westfield as the driver who was killed in a late-night rollover on Interstate 91 in Holyoke.
The occupants, a 23-year-old woman from Westfield and a 4-year-old male toddler sustained serious injuries but are expected to survive.
Police say at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, a car driven by Guevara was headed south on the highway near the scenic overlook rest stop when, for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle left the roadway and rolled over.
No other vehicles were involved and no names were released.
