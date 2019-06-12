SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A suspect is under arrest, accused in a deadly shooting Tuesday in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 20-year-old Edwin Hernandez of Holyoke is facing charges including murder, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and carrying a firearm without a license.
The charges stem from a deadly shooting that took place Tuesday night near the intersection of Genesee and Liberty Streets around 7:30 p.m.
When police arrived on-scene, they located an adult male who had been shot. The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The Hampden County District Attorney's office has identified that victim as 19-year-old Isaiah Ramos of Springfield.
Walsh explained that the department's Homicide Unit was granted an arrest warrant for Hernandez around 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Approximately seven hours later, around 9 a.m., Hernandez was arrested on Appleton Street in Holyoke by members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force, the Springfield Police warrant apprehension unit, Holyoke Police, the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, and the Hampden County Sheriff's Department.
Arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday in Springfield District Court.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.