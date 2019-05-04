ERVING, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Both local and State Police were called to the scene of a two-car crash on Rt. 63 in Erving Saturday at 6:45 a.m.
The Northwestern District Attorney's Office reports the crash is still under investigation.
Mary Carey, Communications Director of the Northwestern District Attorney's Office reports that 68-year-old, Philip A. Reed, of Hinsdale, New Hampshire died after a fatal two-car crash.
The Office of Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.
Carey reports that 19-year-old, Andrej Oljaca, is believed to be connected to the crash and has been arrested. He is currently in custody facing charges.
Oljaca, of Concord, is expected to be arraigned tomorrow at Orange District Court in connection with the incident.
His charges include motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, leaving the scene of personal injury and death, leaving the scene of property damage, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, use of a motor vehicle without authority, and a civil infraction of marked lanes violation.
Trooper Lipiec at the Athol State Police Barracks told Western Mass News they were called in to assist Erving police and shut down the road down around 7:15 a.m. Saturday.
This was in the area of Northfield Mountain Road and Poplar Mountain Road.
The route is now currently open.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and as soon as more information comes into our newsroom we'll provide an update. Stay with us online and on-air starting at 6 p.m. on ABC40 for the latest.
