SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have identified the adult victim of a deadly crash in Springfield
Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney's office, said that 26-year-old Aida Hernandez of Springfield died from injuries she sustained in a crash that happened Tuesday on Page Blvd. in Springfield.
Hernandez was the adult passenger in the vehicle, which collided with a tractor-trailer.
"It appears the passenger vehicle crossed into the path of the tractor trailer," Leydon explained.
Two children, ages 7 and 3, who were in the car were also seriously hurt in the crash. Their current conditions are not immediately known.
Leydon noted neither child appeared to have been in a car seat.
No arrests have been made.
The crash remains under investigation.
