SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police have arrested two people in connection with a deadly shooting in Springfield on Monday.
According to Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh, 22-year-old Isaiah Marquez and a 16-year-old girl, who has not been identified due to her age, are now facing murder charges.
Officers were called to Acushnet Avenue just before 1 p.m. Monday. When they arrived they found a man who was unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound in the backyard of a home.
The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died. A gun was recovered from the scene.
Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney's office, said that victim has been identified as 24-year-old Jonathan Martinez of Springfield.
Police say they were able to locate the suspects on Allen Street when the car the teen was driving became disabled and she and Marquez ran away. The two suspects were found a short time later in the woods and were arrested.
The investigation revealed the incident began in Holyoke when the teenager stole the eventual victim's car from his home. The victim later located the stolen car in Springfield and began to pursue it.
During the chase, the teenage suspect struck a car in a parking lot along Hall of Fame Avenue and sped away.
On Acushnet Avenue, both cars crashed and Marquez allegedly shot the victim from the passenger seat of the stolen car.
Marquez is now facing the following charges:
- Murder
- Carrying a firearm without a license
- Armed firearm carjacking
- Assault & Battery with a dangerous weapon
- Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building
- Receiving a stolen motor vehicle
- Possession of ammunition without a FID card
The 16-year-old girl also faces numerous charges including murder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.