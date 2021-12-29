SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A 22-year-old Springfield man has been identified by the Hampden District Attorney's Office as the victim in the fatal shooting on Union Street early Sunday morning.
David Ballard was found by officers around 2:35 a.m. Sunday morning after police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the 300-block of Union St.
We're told when officers arrived they attempted to render first aid, but Ballard succumbed to his injuries while still at the scene.
Few details about the investigation have been released.
No arrest has been announced yet in this murder case.
Both the Hampden District Attorney's Office and the Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit continue to investigate.
