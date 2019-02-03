SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield police report a victim suffered minor injuries in a carjacking late Sunday morning in the city.
Police have made an arrest in relation to this incident.
Multiple police officers were called to the area just after 10:45 a.m. Sunday.
Western Mass News spotted the police activity and an ambulance in the vicinity of McDonald's on State St. just after 11 a.m.
Ryan Walsh, representative for the Springfield Police Department, tells us it was a 'quick arrest' following the carjacking.
At this time police are not releasing the identity of the suspect or any further details about the carjacking itself.
Western Mass News will update this story with any new information that comes into the newsroom.
