CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police located a seriously injured individual on Exchange Street early Sunday morning.
Officers received numerous calls around 1:44 a.m. for a large disturbance outside Exchange Street Station.
The victim found was suffering from an assault and battery while in the street.
While officers provided aid to the victim they were also managing the large crowd of people exiting the nearest bar.
The incident is still under investigation and police advise the public to avoid the area.
They also ask if anyone has witnessed this assault to please contact Chicopee Police Department at (413)-594-1700.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
