SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The victim of Sunday night's deadly shooting on Albemarle St. in Springfield has been identified.
According to the office of the Hampden District Attorney, 31-year-old Jay'Quawne Ward of Springfield died after being shot around 12:40 a.m. between the intersections of Wilbraham Road and Westford Circle.
When officers responded to the shooting they found Ward in a car. Officials say paramedics arrived on scene and administered first-aid but the victim was pronounced dead.
This incident remains under investigation by Springfield Police’s Homicide Unit and the Hampden District Attorney Office's Murder Unit.
