CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly crash in Chicopee.

Late last Tuesday, emergency crews were called to that crash along Front Street in Chicopee and when officers arrived, they found a vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole.

Both the driver and passenger were injured.  

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that the passenger, identified as 28-year-old Samantha Matos of Agawam, died at an area hospital.

The driver of the vehicle was treated and released from the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa!  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2019 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.