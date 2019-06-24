CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly crash in Chicopee.
Late last Tuesday, emergency crews were called to that crash along Front Street in Chicopee and when officers arrived, they found a vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole.
Both the driver and passenger were injured.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that the passenger, identified as 28-year-old Samantha Matos of Agawam, died at an area hospital.
The driver of the vehicle was treated and released from the hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.
