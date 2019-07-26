CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Chicopee on Friday morning.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that police received a call about a motorcycle crash near 362 East Street just before 1:30 a.m. Friday.
Officers arrived and saw a motorcycle on East Street and the operator approximately 80 to 100 feet down the road.
"Officers immediately began emergency life saving care. Ambulance crews arrived, and took over emergency care. Despite all efforts, the driver, 26yr old Luis Padin-Gonzalez, from Holyoke, had passed away," Wilk added.
The Hampden County District Attorney's office told Western Mass News that the motorcycle was traveling at a high-rate of speed before the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
