CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly weekend shooting in Chicopee.
The Hampden County District Attorney's office said that Chicopee Police responded to the area of 2 Springfield Street early Sunday morning for a report of shots fired.
When officers arrived, they found the victim, 27-year-old Charles White of Springfield, who appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
White was pronounced dead at the scene.
The case remains under investigation by Chicopee Police, State Police detectives assigned to the D.A.'s office, and the murder unit of the D.A.'s office.
