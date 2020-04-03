Authorities have released new information in Wednesday's deadly shooting in Chicopee.
The Hampden County District Attorney's office has identified the victim as 21-year-old Jonathan Ares of Westfield.
Police said they responded to a report of a shooting on Meadow Street Wednesday morning.
They found Ares suffering from a gunshot wound. He was brought to the hospital where he later died.
Aramis Ares, 25, of Springfield has been arrested and charged with manslaughter. He's being held on $250,000 bail.
Police are still investigating this incident.
