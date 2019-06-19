PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly crash earlier this week in Palmer.
Mass. State Police said that troopers responded to a single car crash along the eastbound side of the Mass. Pike in Palmer around 6 a.m. Monday.
When they arrived on-scene, they found a car that had gone off the right side of the road and into the wood line.
State Police noted that an initial investigation indicates that it appears the car went into the median to the left side of the road, then corrected back, where it ultimately went off the right side of the road before hitting a guardrail and a number of trees.
The driver, 34-year-old Jenna Klaisle of Syracuse, NY, was taken to Baystate Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.