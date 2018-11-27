HEATH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have identified the person who was killed in a Sunday crash in Heath.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that 20-year-old Autumn Walsh of Buckland died after the car she was in crashed in Heath.
Mass. State Police noted that the vehicle went off Dell Road in Heath and crashed head-on into a tree.
"There were three occupants in the vehicle, all of whom were outside the vehicle at the time of the trooper’s arrival," State Police said in a statement.
Walsh was pronounced dead at the scene.
State Police said that two other people - a 21 year old Colrain woman and a 28 year old man from Hinsdale, N.H. - were taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
