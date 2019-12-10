GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have identified the person killed in a fire Monday night in Berkshire County.

Great Barrington Fire said that crews were called to a structure fire with possible entrapment at Beech Tree Commons at 24 Silver Street around 7:40 p.m. Monday.

When crews arrived, they found fire coming from a rear apartment of the eight-unit apartment building.

Two people were found unresponsive inside the apartment and rescued within minutes. .

The Berkshire County District Attorney's office said that 68-year-old Michael Romano was pronounced dead at the scene. They noted that Susan Romano, 67, was taken first to Fairview Hospital, then to Albany Medical Center, where she is listed in critical condition.

The D.A.'s office said that while the cause of the fire remains under investigation, authorities do not believe the cause is suspicious.